CBP advises hunters to double check regulations when traveling

CBP has an important message for Laredo hunters.

Before you plan your hunting trip outside the U.S., make sure you know all the requirements.

Hunters must know what the rules are for the country they plan to visit.

If you plan to take your licensed firearm with you, CBP suggests that you fill out the proper forms first.

In addition, the Department of Commerce and Department of State also have rules for firearms to be taken out of the country.

