CBP advising travelers about cascarones restrictions

While everyone is getting ready for their Easter festivities, CBP is reminding travelers that cascarones, eggs filled with confetti are restricted to quantities of 12 per passenger.

CBP officials say the eggs may be decorated; however, the must be clean and free of any egg residue.

Cascarones are restricted by CBP in order to prevent the spread of Newcastle Disease and Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) through contaminated eggshells.

Newcastle Disease is a highly contagious disease that affects a substantial number of bird species, attacking respiratory, nervous and digestive systems.