CBP announces modifications to Vehicle traffic at bridge one

U.S. Customs and Border Protection will be modifying the process and hours of operation of vehicular traffic at the Gateway to the Americas Bridge and will redirect inbound and outbound traffic to the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge.

CBP says the impact of the coronavirus has altered cross-bridge activity which has seen a decrease in vehicular traffic as travelers adjust to new norms.

CBP and SAT will be implementing necessary measures in compliance with social distancing guidelines to ensure the health and safety of our workers and the traveling public.

Starting midnight, April 1st, the bridge will remain open for 24 hours for pedestrian traffic

Trusted Traveler Program (TTP) SENTRI participants will only be able to access express lanes from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.