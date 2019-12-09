CBP conducts training exercises at port of entry

Customs and Border Protection continue to monitor possible illegal bridge crossers at the Laredo port of entry.

Over the weekend, bridge officials confirm they did conduct drills, however it’s unclear at which port of entry.

During this time, traffic was stalled and barricades were deployed while officers conducted the training. The exercise is done to stop anyone that could be heading into the country illegally and unlawfully.

KGNS reached out to bridge officials to see if there were continuing threat of possible illegal crossers.

They sent the following statement that reads:

"CBP is charged with facilitating the flow of legitimate trade and travel while upholding our national border security mission. Balancing these demands, keeping illicit goods and people out of the country, and managing the influx of those seeking asylum requires a careful balance of our resources and space.

The periodic implementation of Mobile Field Force exercises and utilization of queue management points, helps CBP to manage traffic flow while effectively eliminating the ability for a large group of migrants to illegally and forcefully surge through the Ports of Entry. These steps help us to ensure everyone’s safety and security, to include travelers, asylum seekers, business stakeholders and our own employees.

According to a Nuevo Laredo report, bridge officials were alerted of migrants from Africa possibly crossing illegally.”

That allegation was not confirmed by U.S Custom Officials.