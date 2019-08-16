CBP encouraging travelers to check what items are allowed into the U.S.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials want to advise travelers to check their list of approved items before they cross our ports of entry.

Officials say that the problem of littering belongs to the federal government.

The pictures showed an unsanitary scene showing bags of trash containing food, beer, and other items left at our local bridges.

It turns out, upon seeing signs of items that are now allowed into the United States, travelers are just tossing them out, making for a very unhealthy situation.

Customs and Border Protection confirmed the General Services Administration Department is in charge of cleaning it up; however, to avoid making a mess, officials are asking the public to visit the CBP website and click on the “Know before you go” icon.

The webpage highlights all of the items that are not allowed to enter into the U.S. such as fruits, veggies, and meats.

Knowing what you can take will not only prevent unwanted items from entering or country but it will also save you money on purchasing items that will ultimately have to be discarded at the bridge.