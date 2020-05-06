CBP ensures pest-free flowers ahead of Mother's Day

With Mother’s Day taking place this weekend, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agriculture Specialists are keeping a close eye on those arrangements that are crossing our border.

CBP’s agriculture specialists are on the frontlines making sure that every flower or plant is inspected to prevent the spread of pests and plant diseases.

The list of those plants and flowers that are prohibited are chrysanthemums and choisya.

Officers say the plants are typically used as ornamental fillers, so if you have a florist across the border, advise them that you cannot use these prohibited plant species.

CBP is forbidding the entry of these plants because of risks it can post to our country’s agriculture.

CBP is advising travelers that anyone crossing with arrangements without declaring them can face a fine of up to $300.