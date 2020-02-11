CBP ensures pest-free flowers for Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day usually means plenty of flowers and bouquets of all kinds but CBP is keeping an eye on those arrangements that are crossing the border.

CBP’s agriculture specialists are on the frontlines making sure that every flower or plant is inspected to prevent the spread of pests and plant diseases.

The list of those plants and flowers that are prohibited are chrysanthemums and choisya.

Officers say the plants are typically used as ornamental fillers, so if you have a florist across the border, advise them that you cannot use these prohibited plant species.

CBP is forbidding the entry of these plants because of risks it can post to our country’s agriculture.

CBP is encouraging anyone crossing with arrangements to declare them because there is a $300 minimum fine if you do not.