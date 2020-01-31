CBP extending hours for Sentri lane

Come Monday, travelers crossing one of Laredo's international bridges will see some changes in their commute.

Customs and Border Protection says they will be extending hours for processing travelers using the Sentri lane at Bridge One.

The hours will be from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

On Saturday and Sunday those hours change from noon to 6 p.m.

The agency says there are more than 4,000 Sentri members who cross Bridge One on a daily basis.

"So during those hours, only people that are part of the Sentri program can use the Gateway to the America's Bridge (Bridge One) for the passenger vehicle traffic," said Rick Pauza from CBP.

Applicants and vehicles part of the Sentri program are pre screened by Customs and Border Protection. This allows travelers to cross the border northbound into the U.S. more quickly and efficiently.

The Sentri program is only available at Bridge One in Laredo.