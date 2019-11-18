CBP holds memorial for canine officers

The men and women who protect our ports of entry held a ceremony where they honored our four-legged heroes who passed away.

As Customs and Border Protection officers placed the ashes of three on their memorials, it’s a reminder that those who help protect our nation don’t always stand on two legs.

For the first time ever, CBP memorized the life of Zoro, Dino and Broky, three dogs who were officers for the federal agency.

Canine supervisor Juan Medina says canine handlers spend so much time with these dogs that they become part of the family.

Medina says there are over 40 active teams in Laredo that handle the responsibilities of CBP officers.

The canine’s do a lot to sniff out contraband to prevent it from coming entering the U.S.

However, when the canines pass either in the line of duty or due to natural causes, it can be tough for their handlers like Zoro.

Officers say it can be very hard to go through the loss of a partner.

Although Zoro passed away in 2017, his handler says it was a loss that was hard to deal with.

Losing Zoro wasn’t just losing a partner in crime but also a member of the CBP family.

As officers gave their final salute, they will always remember the hard work and love they had for Zoro, Dino and Broky.

Out of the 41 active canine teams in Laredo, 34 are concealed human and narcotic detection, four are currency and firearm detection and three are for agriculture detection.