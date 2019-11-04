CBP introduces bio-metric facial comparison

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is introducing biometric facial comparison at Laredo port of entry to secure and streamline.

CBP says the technology will be deployed in early November at three of the pedestrian lanes; two at the Gateway to the Americas Bridge and at one of the bus passenger lanes at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge.

The agency says it plans to install the technology at the remaining lanes during the week of December the 2nd.

Basically, when travelers arrive, they will pose for a photo at the inspection point.

The photo is compared to their photo on their travel document and is allegedly 97 percent accurate.