CBP issues statement regarding littering at the ports of entry

Several photos have been swirling around of agricultural goods piled up at the bridge checkpoints.

One of the pictures shows a large pile of trash, multiple baggies and even some beer cans at the bottom.

Customs and Border Protection decided to release a statement on the littering.

Their public affairs office wants to remind the public that some food items are prohibited from transferring over.

The violation of the agricultural law can result in fines and a person’s entry documents can even be canceled.

Rick Pauza with CBP says, the first penalty is $300 and excessive penalties can reach as much as thousands of dollar. If you receive a penalty for violating the agricultural law, it can even result in the negation of our participation in the century program.

CBP has a tab on its website that says “Know before you go”. The webpage has a list of prohibited items such as oranges, apples, pomegranates and even chorizo.