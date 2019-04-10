CBP officer pleads guilty to theft of federal funds and writing false checks

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer pleaded guilty to converting federal funds for his own use.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 35-year-old Daniel Lerchbacker of Conroe, Texas pleaded guilty to one count of conversion before U.S. District Judge Keith P. Ellison of the Southern District of Texas.

According to officials, while stationed in Canada as a CBP officer, Lerchbacker received foreign monetary allowances for the lease of his family’s residence and private school education expenses for his children.

Although he received the full amount in federal funds that he requested, Lerchbacker failed to pay a property management company and two private schools a total of roughly $54,460 CAD.

Instead, Lerchbacker used the funds to purchase unrelated items.

Lerchbacker also admitted to submitting copies of CBP checks as proof of payment to one private school, despite knowing that such payments had not been made.

Sentencing has been set for June 26th.