CBP officers seize $2.7 Million in narcotics during three separate incidents

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized three separate loads of drugs at a Laredo port of entry over the weekend.

The first incident happened on Friday, January 31st when officers at the Gateway to the America’s Bridge referred a 2008 Volkswagen Touareg to secondary inspection.

Officers say the vehicle was driven by a 31-year-old female from Monterrey, Mexico.

After officers searched the car, they found 45 packages that contained 35 pounds of meth.

Later that day, officers seized another 2.5 grams of meth and 27 pounds of cocaine hidden in a Lexus IS250.

The vehicle was driven by a 32-year-old man from Houston.

The third incident happened on Saturday, February 1st at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge when officers found 129 pounds of meth and 8.42 pounds of heroin concealed inside a minivan.

The narcotics have a combined street value of $2,730,461.

CBP seized the narcotics and the vehicle and the case was turned over to HSI.