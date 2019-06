A man with an outstanding warrant for indecency with a child is caught by Customs and Border Protection.

According to CBP, Porfirio Cruz Pecina, 75, was attempting to cross bridge one on Sunday.

During a secondary inspection, it was revealed that Pecina was wanted by Laredo Police for allegedly sexually assaulting a child.

Pecina was turned over to the Laredo Police Department and taken to Webb County Jail pending extradition.