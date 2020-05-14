CBP officers conduct multi-million dollars meth bust

U.S. Customs and Protection seized over 11 million dollars’ worth of illegal narcotics at the World Trade Bridge earlier this week.

The seizure occurred on Tuesday when officers assigned to the cargo facility encountered a tractor-trailer hauling a shipment of floor panels arriving from Mexico.

Using a non-intrusive imaging scan, officers were able to find roughly 557 pounds of meth concealed within the shipment.

The drugs had an estimated street value of $11,145,575.

CBP seized the narcotics and the case was turned over to Homeland Security.