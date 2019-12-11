CBP officers discover 22 pounds of meth at bridge

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations officers seized a significant amount of hard narcotics with an estimated street value of more than $453,000 at a Laredo port of entry.

The seizure occurred on Tuesday, December 10th at Juarez-Lincoln International Bridge when a CBP officer referred a Ford Escape driven by a 48-year-old female Mexican citizen who resides in Nuevo Laredo for a secondary examination. Upon a canine and non-intrusive imaging inspection by CBP officers, a total of 22 pounds of alleged methamphetamine was discovered. The narcotics have an estimated street value of $453,265.

“I congratulate our frontline officers for their firm commitment to carry out the CBP mission and protect the public from illegal narcotics,” said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry.

CBP officers seized the narcotics and the vehicle. The driver was arrested and the case was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further investigation.