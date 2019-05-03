CBP officers give tour of new migrant facility

Customs and Border Patrol gave journalists a tour of the new tent city they've built for migrants.

CBP officials say El Paso has been hit hard by the influx of migrants.

The new tent city is designed to help alleviate some of the pressure.

The tents are waterproof, and provide showers, sleeping mats, and storage boxes for personal property.

Agents say they want Americans to see what the agency is doing, and see the facility.

Migrants are expected to come to this facility before they are transferred to Immigration and Customs Enforcement or the Department of Health and Human Services.