CBP officers prepare for Easter traffic

With the Easter holiday right around the corner, Customs and Border Protection is preparing for the flow of traffic.

Bridge officials say all northbound vehicular traffic at Juarez-Lincoln Bridge was routed through the bridge's eastern canopy on Thursday.

This week officials started realigning the traffic toward the primary inspection booths on the eastern side of the bridge.

With Easter taking place this weekend, bridge officials are expecting long lines.

Officials are encouraging frequent border travelers to get their SENTRI permit before Easter.