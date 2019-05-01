CBP officers seize $2.7 million dollars worth of liquid meth

Over two million dollars’ worth of narcotics is seized by Customs and Border Protection.

According to CBP, events transpired on Sunday at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge when officers encountered a 2002 Chevy 2500 pick-up truck.

The truck was driven by a 63-year-old Mexican Citizen from Monterrey, Nuevo Leon.

When officers searched the vehicle, they found 194 pounds of liquid meth, which had an estimated street value of $2.7 million dollars.

CBP Officers seized the narcotics and the vehicle and the driver was turned over to Homeland Security.