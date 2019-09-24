CBP officers seize $1.6 million dollars of illegal narcotics

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers seized over million dollars at a Laredo port of entry over the weekend.

The seizure happened on Saturday, September 21st at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge when officers referred a 2010 Chrysler Avenger to secondary inspection.

The vehicle was driven by a 29-year-old man from Mexico.

Using a non-intrusive imaging scan of the vehicle, CBP officers were able to find 28 packages of alleged heroin and one single package of cocaine and norephedrine hydrochloride.

The heroin weighed 72.5 pounds, the cocaine weighed 2.24 and the norephedrine weighed 2.46 pounds.

The drugs had an estimated street value of $1.6 million dollars.

CBP officers arrested the driver and the case was turned over to Homeland Security.