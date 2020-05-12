CBP officers seize 1.3 million dollars of meth at Laredo port of entry

CBP officers seized over a million dollars’ worth of meth at a Laredo port of entry over the weekend.

The seizure happened on Sunday, May 10th when officers at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge referred a 2002 GMC Sierra to secondary inspection.

The vehicle was driven by a 46-year-old woman from the U.S. who was traveling from Mexico at the time.

Using a non-intrusive imaging system examination, officers were able to find 48 packages of alleged meth concealed within the vehicle.

The meth weighed 68 pounds and had an estimated street value of $1,373,906.

The drugs were seized and the case was turned over to secondary inspection.