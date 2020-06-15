CBP officers seize 120 pounds of meth
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Federal agents prevented two million dollars’ worth of drugs from entering the country.
The incident happened on Thursday at the World Trade Bridge when CBP officers referred a freight liner truck to secondary inspection.
It was there that they found almost 120 pounds of meth hidden within the shipment.
The drugs are estimated to be worth more than two million dollars.
Customs seized the drugs and the case was turned over to Homeland Security for further investigation.