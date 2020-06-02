CBP officers seize 2.4 million dollars of meth at port of entry

Federal agents seized over two million dollars’ worth of illegal narcotics at a Laredo port of entry over the weekend.

The incident happened on Sunday, May 31st when CBP officers at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge referred a Toyota Tacoma to secondary inspection.

The vehicle was driven by a 55-year-old U.S. Citizen who was entering Mexico.

Following a non-intrusive imaging examination, officers were able to find 15 packages containing 124.16 pounds of alleged meth.

The meth had an estimated street value of $2,483,261.

CBP seized the narcotics and the vehicle and the driver was arrested and turned over to Homeland Security.