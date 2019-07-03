CBP seizes $4.1 million dollars of narcotics at Laredo port of entry

U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized over four million dollars’ worth of hard narcotics over the weekend during two separate drug smuggling attempts.

The first incident happened on Friday, June 28th at the Gateway to the Americas Bridge when CBP officers referred a Dodge Caravan to secondary inspection.

The vehicle was driven by a 21-year-old woman from Atlanta Georgia.

When officers searched the car, they found 93 packages of alleged crystal meth which weighed roughly 93 pounds.

The second incident happened on Saturday at the same port of entry when officers referred a Ford pickup truck to secondary inspection.

The truck was driven by a 48-year-old man from Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas.

When officers searched the vehicle, they found 12 packages of cocaine which weighed roughly 29 pounds.

The narcotics combined have an estimated street value of $4,124,172.

CBP officers seized the narcotics and the case was turned over to Homeland Security.