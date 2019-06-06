CBP officers foil alleged puppy smuggling attempt

A litter of puppies is the latest victim of an alleged smuggling attempt at one of our ports of entry.

Back in May, Customs and Border Protection agents found a box of five cocker spaniel puppies inside a vehicle. The driver was attempting to re-enter the country from Mexico at the time.

Agents seized the puppies after the alleged smuggler didn't provide the proper documentation to cross legally.

The puppies were taken to the City of Laredo veterinarian doctor Sandra Leyendecker.

Officials say they needed to be placed in an incubator since they were too young to be taken away from their mother.

District four Councilman Alberto Torres says they're starting to see an increase of pet breeders, going to Mexico because it’s cheaper to receive veterinary care.

This case did go to the municipal court where the alleged puppy smuggler chose to give up their rights of ownership of the puppies.