CBP officers seize over a million dollars worth of meth

Customs and Border Protection intercepted over a million dollars worth of illegal narcotics at a Laredo port of entry.

The incident happened on Monday at the World Trade Bridge, when agents assigned to the cargo facility encountered an express consignment vehicle from Mexico.

A canine alerted the agents to the possibility of drugs, and after an inspection they found 58 pounds of alleged meth within the shipment.

The case was turned over to the immigration and customs enforcement for further investigation.

