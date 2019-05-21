CBP officers seize $700K in hard narcotics

U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized over seven-hundred thousand dollars’ worth of illegal narcotics at a Laredo port of entry.

The first incident happened on Saturday, May 18th when officers at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge seized 24 pounds of meth that was found in a Honda Accord.

The driver of the Accord was a 55-year-old Mexican Citizen from Monterrey, Mexico.

The second incident happened on Sunday when officers at the same bridge, seized 28 pounds of cocaine from a Honda pick-up truck.

The truck was driven by a 19-year-old from Dallas Texas.

The narcotics combined have an estimated street value $703,153.

CBP seized the drugs and the case was turned over to Homeland Security.