CBP officers seize a load of drugs at World Trade Bridge

Federal agents seized a load of drugs from entering the country at a Laredo port of entry.

The seizure happened on Monday, June 8th, when CBP officers at the World Trade Bridge encountered a commercial shipment of plastic scrap arriving from Mexico.

The tractor-trailer was referred to secondary inspection where officers were able to find 25 packages containing 576.72 pounds of marijuana.

The drugs had an estimated street value of $115,344.

CBP seized the narcotics and trailer and the case was turned over to Homeland Security.