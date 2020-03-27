CBP officers seize foil two drug smuggling attempts at port of entry

Officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized nearly $300,000 of illegal narcotics during two separate drug smuggling attempts.

Both incidents happened on Tuesday at the Gateway to the Americas Bridge when officers referred a 2016 Chevrolet Equinox to secondary inspection.

When officers searched the car they found eight packages which contained over 20 pounds of cocaine, heroin, and meth.

The narcotics had an estimated street value of $266,213.

Later that day, officers referred a 2004 Chevrolet Colorado to secondary inspection.

Officers searched the car and found 16 packages of marijuana. The drugs had an estimated street value of $6,173.

The drugs combined have a value of $272,386.

CBP officers seized the drugs and the case was turned over to Homeland Security.