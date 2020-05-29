CBP officers seize heroin meth and marijuana

Federal agents seized over half a million dollars worth of illegal narcotics at a Laredo port of entry during two separate incidents.

The first incident happened at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge when officers referred a 2007 Yukon to secondary inspection.

The vehicle was driven by a 22-year-old man from Mexico.

Following a non-intrusive imaging system inspection, CBP officers were able to find four packages containing 5.15 pounds of heroin and 2.42 pounds of meth.

The second incident happened at the World Trade Bridge when officers at the World Trade Bridge referred a 1995 international tractor trailer to secondary inspection.

The tractor was driven by a 39-year-old man from Mexico.

Following a non-intrusive scan of the trailer, officers found 217 packages containing 2,242 pounds of marijuana.

The two interceptions have a combined street value of $654,815.

CBP seized the drugs and the vehicles and both drivers were arrested and turned over to Homeland Security