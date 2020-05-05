CBP officers seize millions of dollars of drugs and cash money

U.S. Customs and Border Protection confiscated drugs and cash money during two separate incidents over the weekend.

The first incident happened on Friday, May 1st when officers at the Juarez Lincoln Bridge referred a commercial bus arriving from Mexico to secondary inspection.

Using a non-intrusive scan of the vehicle, officers were able to find 54 packages of alleged cocaine within the vehicle.

The drugs weighed 140 pounds and had a street value of $1,086,640.

The second incident happened on Sunday when officers conducted outbound operations stopped a Ford E35 van for inspection.

When officers searched the vehicle, they found $55,000 of undeclared currency.

The drugs and money were seized and both cases were turned over to Homeland Security.