Over a million dollars worth of illegal narcotics is off the streets thanks to Customs and Border Protection.

CBP officers say more than 70 pounds of meth was found inside a jeep on Monday at the Gateway to Americas Bridge.

Officials say a 35-year-old man from Mexico was referred to secondary inspection when a canine alerted to the presence of 63 packages of meth.

The meth had a street value of $1.4 million dollars.

The driver was arrested and the case was turned over to ICE.