CBP officers seize nearly $200,000 worth of cocaine

Customs and Border Protection helped keep a large shipment of hard drugs from making it into the country.

The seizure happened on Wednesday when a 2003 Honda driven by a 38-year-old man from Nuevo Laredo approached the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge.

A canine unit found 10 packages holding 25 pounds of alleged cocaine hidden in the vehicle.

The drugs are estimated to be worth nearly $193,000.

The driver was arrested and the case was turned over to Homeland Security for further investigation.