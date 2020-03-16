CBP officers seize nearly $200,000 worth of cocaine

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Customs and Border Protection helped keep a large shipment of hard drugs from making it into the country.
The seizure happened on Wednesday when a 2003 Honda driven by a 38-year-old man from Nuevo Laredo approached the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge.
A canine unit found 10 packages holding 25 pounds of alleged cocaine hidden in the vehicle.
The drugs are estimated to be worth nearly $193,000.
The driver was arrested and the case was turned over to Homeland Security for further investigation.