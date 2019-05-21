CBP officers seize nearly 4,000 pounds of marijuana

Nearly 4,000 pounds of marijuana is off the streets thanks to the work of Customs and Border Protection.

According to CBP, events transpired on Friday, May 17th when officers at the World Trade Bridge encountered a 1996 Freightliner Tractor hauling a shipment of circuit breakers.

The driver was referred to secondary inspection after a canine alerted to the presence of illegal narcotics.

When officers searched the trailer, they found 165 bundles of marijuana hidden within the conveyance.

The marijuana weighed about 3,918 pounds of marijuana and had an estimated street value of $783,426.

CBP officers seized the drugs and the case was turned over to Homeland Security.