CBP officers seize nearly $700K of cocaine and meth

U.S. Customs and Border Protection foiled two alleged drug smuggling attempts at a Laredo port of entry over the weekend.

The first seizure happened on Saturday, October 5th at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge when officers referred a 2017 Toyota Yaris to secondary inspection.

The vehicle was driven by a 23-year-old man from Monterrey, Mexico.

When agents searched the vehicle they found 32 packages which contained 36 pounds of crystal meth.

The second incident happened later that day on the same bridge after officers referred a 2018 Volkswagen Jetta to secondary inspection.

The vehicle was driven by a 56-year-old man from Monterrey, Mexico.

When officers searched the car they found 21 pounds of alleged cocaine inside the vehicle.

The narcotics combined have an estimated street value of $679,315.

CBP officers seized the drugs and both cases were turned over to Homeland Security for further investigation.