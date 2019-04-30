CBP officers seize nearly a ton of marijuana at port of entry

U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized nearly a ton of marijuana at the World Trade Bridge over the weekend.

The incident happened on Sunday when a CBP Officer referred a Freightliner tractor hauling a commercial shipment to secondary examination.

Following a canine and imaging system inspection, officers discovered 67 packages containing 1,756 pounds hidden inside the truck.

The narcotics have an estimated street value of over $350,000.

CBP seized the narcotics and the case was turned over to Homeland Security.