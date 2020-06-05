CBP officers seize nearly half a million dollars worth of meth

U.S. Customs and Broder Protection seized nearly half a million dollars of illegal narcotics at a Laredo port of entry earlier this week.

The seizure happened on June the second when officers at the World Trade Bridge referred a Kenworth tractor to secondary inspection.

The 49-year-old driver from Mexico was hauling a shipment of motor vehicle parts at the time.

When officers searched the trailer, they found 21 pounds of meth that had an estimated street value of $421,519.

The drugs were seized the driver was turned over to Homeland Security.