CBP officers seize nearly three million dollars worth of meth

Nearly three million dollars of crystal meth are seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The seizure happened on Thursday, August 29th when officers at the Colombia Solidarity International Bridge referred a 2007 Chrysler Pacifica to secondary inspection.

Officers say the vehicle was driven by a 21-year-old woman from Houston.

During a non-intrusive imaging inspection, officers were able to find 65 packages of alleged crystal meth.

The meth weighed 147 pounds and had an estimated street value of $2,951,960.

The vehicle and the drugs were seized and the case was turned over to Homeland Security.