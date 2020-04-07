CBP officers seize over $600K worth of drugs

U.S. Customs and Border Protection prevented over $600,000 worth of drugs from entering the country.

The seizure happened on Saturday, April 4th when officers at the World Trade Bridge referred an international tractor to secondary inspection.

The tractor was hauling a commercial shipment of roofing tile from Mexico.

When officers searched the trailer, they found 576 packages of alleged marijuana.

The drugs weighed 3,259 pounds and had an estimated street value of $651,856.

CBP officers seized the narcotics and the case was turned over to Homeland Security.

