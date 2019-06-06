CBP officers seize $1.4 million dollars worth of marijuana

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol seized over three and a half tons of marijuana at a Laredo port of entry last week.

The seizure happened on Tuesday, May 28th when officers at the World Trade Bridge referred a Freightliner tractor to secondary inspection.

Officers say the driver was hauling a shipment of synthetic rubber at the time.

When officers searched the trailer, they found 768 packages of alleged marijuana hidden within the conveyance.

The marijuana weighed 7,272 pounds and had an estimated street value of $1.4 million dollars.

CBP officers seized the drugs and the case was turned over to Homeland Security.