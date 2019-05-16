CBP officers seize over a million dollars worth of hard narcotics

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized over a million dollars’ worth of heroin at a Laredo port of entry.

The incident happened on Tuesday, May 14th, when officers at the Juarez Lincoln Bridge referred a 2006 Ford pickup truck to secondary inspection.

The vehicle was driven by a 29-year-old Mexico Citizen from Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas.

When agents searched the truck, they found 27 packages of heroin.

The drugs weighed about 48 pounds and had an estimated street value of $1,109,000.

CBP seized the narcotics and the vehicle; meanwhile, the driver was arrested and turned over to Homeland Security.