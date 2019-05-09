CBP officers seize over a million dollars worth of meth

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized over a million dollars’ worth of illegal narcotics at a Laredo port of entry.

The incident happened on Saturday, May 4th at the Gateway to the Americas Bridge when officers referred a Volkswagen Bora to secondary inspection.

The vehicle was driven by a 23-year-old man from Monterrey, Mexico.

When officers searched the car, they found 50 pounds of alleged crystal meth, which had an estimated street value of $$1,000,888.

CBP officers seized the narcotics and turned the case over to Homeland Security.