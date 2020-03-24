CBP officers seize over eight-million dollars worth of drugs

U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized nearly ten million dollars’ worth of illegal narcotics at a Laredo port of entry over the weekend.

The first seizure happened on Thursday when a CBP officer referred a 2002 Freightliner tractor-trailer to secondary inspection and found 159 packages containing 581 pounds of meth.

The second incident happened on Friday when officers referred another Freightliner to secondary inspection and found 137 packages containing 3,272 pounds of marijuana.

The narcotics combined had an estimated street value of $8,790,180.

The drugs were seized and turned over to Homeland Security.