CBP officers seize over half a million dollars worth of meth

Over half a million dollars’ worth of narcotics are off the streets thanks to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

According to CBP, events transpired on Monday, May 20th at the World Trade Bridge, when officers encountered a tractor-trailer hauling a shipment of fiberglass.

The driver was referred to secondary inspection where officers were able to find eight packages of crystal meth.

The meth weighed about 25 pounds and had an estimated street value of $504,412.

CBP officers seized the narcotics and the case was turned over to Homeland Security.