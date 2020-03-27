CBP officers seize over roughly 37 million dollars worth of meth

Millions of dollars worth of drugs never make it to their final destination thanks to the efforts of Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Columbia Solidarity Bridge.

The discovery happened on Wednesday as the driver was sent to secondary inspection.

It was there where officers discovered the drugs in a shipment of tomatoes.

The 37 million dollars of alleged meth weighed in at 1,900 pounds.

The case was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security for further investigation.