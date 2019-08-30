CBP officers seize over three million dollars of hard narcotics

More than three million dollars’ worth of hard narcotics are off the streets thanks to the work of U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The incident happened on Monday, August 26th at the World Trade Bridge when officers referred a 2006 Freightliner tractor-trailer to secondary inspection.

According to CBP, the driver was hauling a shipment of decorative concrete at the time.

When officers searched the trailer, they found 61 packages containing 77 pounds of alleged heroin.

The heroin had an estimated street value of $3,084,676.

CBP seized the drugs and the case was turned over to secondary inspection.