CBP officers seize over two million dollars of hard narcotics

Over two million dollars’ worth of illegal narcotics is seized at a Laredo port of entry over the weekend.

The first seizure happened on Friday, November 15th when Customs and Border Protection officers encountered a 2012 GMC Sierra pick up at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge.

The vehicle was driven by a 66-year-old Mexican citizen from Monterrey, Mexico.

When officers searched the vehicle, they found 133 pounds of alleged methamphetamine.

The second incident happened on Monday at the same bridge when officers referred a Ford Crown Victoria to secondary inspection.

According to CBP, the driver was a 34-year-old Mexican national and resident of Dallas.

During the inspection, officers found 54 pounds of alleged cocaine and 23 pounds of alleged meth.

The narcotics combined have an estimated street value of $2,440,912.

The drugs were seized and turned over to Homeland Security.