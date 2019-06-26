CBP officers seize over two million dollars worth of hard narcotics

Customs and Border Protection officers seized over two million dollars’ worth of illegal narcotics at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge over the weekend.

The first incident happened on Sunday when officers referred a BMW SUV to secondary inspection.

The vehicle was driven by a 23-year-old woman from Houston.

When officers searched the car they found 98 pounds of crystal meth.

The second incident happened on Thursday when officers referred a 2012 Chevrolet Aveo to secondary inspection.

The driver of the vehicle was a 31-year-old man from Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas.

When officers searched the car, they found four packages contain 10 pounds of cocaine.

The drugs combined had an estimated street value of $2,052,437.

CBP officers seized the drugs and the case was turned over to Homeland Security.