CBP officers seize over two million dollars worth of narcotics

U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized more than two million dollars’ worth of drugs at a Laredo port of entry.

The seizure was done during two separate unrelated incidents last Thursday.

The first happened at the World Trade Bridge where agents found more than 800 packages of drugs inside a trailer.

The second incident happened at the same bridge later in the afternoon where agents found five packages of cocaine inside a truck.

According to CBP, the drugs have a combined estimated street value of more than two million dollars.