CBP officers seize over two-million dollars worth of narcotics

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Over two million dollars of narcotics is seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection at a Laredo port of entry.
The seizure happened on Monday, March 30th when officers at the Gateway to the America’s Bridge referred a Nissan Altima to secondary inspection.
The vehicle was driven by a 36-year-old woman who was traveling to Nuevo Laredo.
Using a non-intrusive imagining system, officers were able to find a total of 115 pounds of meth and 2.43 pounds of heroin.
The drugs had an estimated street value of $2,404,775.
The driver was arrested and the case was turned over to Homeland Security.