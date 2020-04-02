CBP officers seize over two-million dollars worth of narcotics

Over two million dollars of narcotics is seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection at a Laredo port of entry.

The seizure happened on Monday, March 30th when officers at the Gateway to the America’s Bridge referred a Nissan Altima to secondary inspection.

The vehicle was driven by a 36-year-old woman who was traveling to Nuevo Laredo.

Using a non-intrusive imagining system, officers were able to find a total of 115 pounds of meth and 2.43 pounds of heroin.

The drugs had an estimated street value of $2,404,775.

The driver was arrested and the case was turned over to Homeland Security.